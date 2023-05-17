Higher interest rates reduce Bayside's infrastructure bill by $49 million

Higher interest rates have allowed Bayside Council to reduce its projected infrastructure funding gap from $158 million to $109 million.
The council has revised its Long-Term Financial Plan for 2024-2033 (LTFP) after intertest rates increases made a positive impact on its operating result.
The LTFP was endorsed at the extraordinary council meeting on May 10 for public exhibition along with its Draft Operational Plan for 2023/24.
The increase in investment income which is projected to be $16.5 million for 2023/24, in contrast to $2.5 million in the previous year, due to higher interest rates.
But approximately 80 per cent of interest earned is from the investment of externally restricted funds, known as developer contributions.
These are charged by councils when new development occurs and must be used to help fund infrastructure such as parks, community facilities, local roads, footpaths, stormwater drainage and traffic management.
"Therefore approximately 80 percent of interest income ($13.2 million) is externally restricted and not available for general operations. This obscures the true structural budget deficits," the council's summary of the LTFP stated.
The report added that higher than expected capital grants from government meant the Council is not using the general reserve to renew infrastructure.
But these grants are unpredictable, and cannot be relied on in the future, the report stated.
The revised asset funding shortfall figures comprise a cumulative asset maintenance funding shortfall of $28 million over the next 10 years, approximately $2.8 million annually, and a cumulative asset renewal funding shortfall of $81 million, approximately $8.1 million annually over the life of the LTFP.
"While these revised figures show improvement, the magnitude of the projected funding gap remains a significant challenge for the Council to address," the council's summary of the plan stated.
"Council will need to explore additional sources of funding or make adjustments to its service levels, in the long term, to bridge this funding gap and ensure ongoing financial sustainability."
Options available for Council to address this financial challenge, they include:
- Identifying and implementing strategies to increase revenue.
- Reducing expenditure (reviewing type and scale of services and any service efficiencies we can find through service reviews).
- Reviewing and rationalising current asset holdings.
The May 10 meeting of council resolved to provide an updated report within three months outlining proposals to improve financial sustainability without increasing rates or decreasing services to Bayside residents.
This report will look at:
- The balance of rates applied to different rating categories;
- Extending Bayside commercial waste collection services;
- A review of unused assets and those no longer fit for purpose;
- A review of Council projects that do not have funding available.
