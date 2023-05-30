The Shelly Beach Brass Monkeys & Elsie Sunrise Swimming Club celebrated not just one, but two, significant events on a Saturday morning this month.
Firstly, it's 25 years since the club was formed and, secondly, it's the first time a complete paint job has been done on the heritage shed which they use.
"Since our inception in 1998 we have had many graffiti items removed and painted," said club president Bruce Heyward.
"The Brass Monkeys have carried out this work with paint provided by the council.
However, this is first time in 25 years that the whole shed has been fully repainted."
The first part of the club's name is obviously derived from swimming at sunrise all year around, no matter what the water temperature.
The second part came about when that name was suggested.
There was an outcry of 'What about Elsie?' - a reference to then matriarch of the group, Elsie McNaughton.
The response was, "OK, let's make it the Shelly Beach Brass Monkeys & Elsie".
The name is on the logo on their tee shirts and winter sloppy joes.
Some of the foundation members of the club continue to swim on a daily basis.
They include Les Hokin, the "new patriarch", who is 94. Mr Hokin stepped up after the passing in 2022 of Elsie McNaughton at the grand old age of 102.
Mr Heyward said to become a member, it is necessary to swim through one winter at sunrise.
"We have young and fit members who add strength to our numbers."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
