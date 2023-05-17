St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Your News

Bayside Council encourages more upcycling during Australian Fashion Week

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 18 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside Council's Coordinator of Sustainable Waste Management, Trish, wears some of her second-hand finds. Picture supplied
Bayside Council's Coordinator of Sustainable Waste Management, Trish, wears some of her second-hand finds. Picture supplied

Australian Fashion Week is an opportunity for editors, influencers, designers, celebrities, and industry heavyweights from to see the latest in Australian fashion trends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.