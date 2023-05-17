Australian Fashion Week is an opportunity for editors, influencers, designers, celebrities, and industry heavyweights from to see the latest in Australian fashion trends.
Before the new fashion hits the stores there are some sobering clothing statistics to consider. On average, every Australian buys 56 items of clothing every year and more than 200 million kilograms of Australian clothing and textiles end up in landfill every year (Australian Fashion Council, 2023).
This Australian Fashion Week there is the call to make a commitment to repairing, mending and upcycling old wardrobe favourites, buy second-hand and drop-off unwanted clean clothing in reusable condition at Bayside Council's community recycling drop-off events.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
