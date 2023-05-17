The Casaceli family's landmark home furnishings business site at a gateway to Sutherland Shire is up for sale.
The 6586 square metre site at the intersection of Taren Point Road, Caringbah and Parraweena Road, Miranda comprises four properties with separate titles.
On the prime corner position stands a recently completed two-storey showroom, with the family's long-stranding business Cronulla Carpets occupying the top level.
Cronulla Carpets will continue to operate as a tenant once the property is sold.
An adjoining property which housed Cronulla Furniture was sold to Tesla in 2021.
Selling agents Colliers says the properties which have now been placed on the market, 175-177 Taren Point Road and 94-98 Parraweena Road, can be purchased separately or in one line.
An expressions of interest campaign closes on June 13.
"The diverse collection at various price points allows many buyer groups to participate in the process," said agent Trent Gallagher.
Angelo and Diana Casaceli opened a fruit shop at Cronulla in 1939, which was transformed into a gift shop in 1948. The business gradually moved further into home furnishings.
Their son Joe Casaceli bought the property on the corner of Taren Point Road and Parraweena Road in 1975, followed by adjoining properties.
Joe's son and present day director of the business, Anthony Casaceli, said, "Over the years, we have helped create many beautiful homes in the shire and given many local people a lot of work".
"But we are not getting any younger - my mother turns 88 in a month - and we think it's now time to move on," he said.
"I am a bit sad. I grew up there. I started working in the business as a 15-year-old kid."
Colliers says the 6586 square metre asset includes three high-quality buildings, an industrial warehouse, showroom and office.
Agents Trent Gallagher and Edward McFarland have the exclusive listing.
"The subject properties will be well received in the market as they have the ability to operate as warehousing, however due to the unbeatable location they will appeal to a series of trade related industrial tenants that want to capitalise on the exposure, allowing for greater rental returns," Mr Gallagher said.
"Sutherland Shire in itself is one of the most tightly held industrial markets in the country with rents increasing within this precinct on a monthly basis currently.
"Industrial rents are sitting at north of $300 per metre net in this precinct currently, with showroom rents as high as $500 per metre net."
Mr McFarland said land values in this precinct were between $3000 - $3500 per metre.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
