35.9 per cent of Bayside households in rental stress

By Jim Gainsford
May 18 2023 - 2:30pm
Bayside households are spending more than 30 per cent of their income on these basic housing costs.
35.9 per cent of households in the Bayside local government area are in rental stress and 23.1 per cent are in mortgage stress.

Local News

