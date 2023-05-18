35.9 per cent of Bayside households in rental stress

35.9 per cent of households in the Bayside local government area are in rental stress and 23.1 per cent are in mortgage stress.
This means these households are spending more than 30 per cent of their income on these basic housing costs. This stress is more pronounced in some areas of Bayside than others.
The figures were contained in Bayside Council's draft Delivery Program 2022-2026 and Operational Plan 2022/23, released at the May 10 extraordinary council meeting.
The Bayside local government area has a population forecast of 186,985 people, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics Estimated Resident Population (ERP) for 2023, the official measure of the population of Australia.
This figure is projected to increase by 12.25 per cent to around 209,896 people in 2036.
46.7 per cent of the community were born in Australia. 73.2 per cent are Australian citizens.
The Bayside community is diverse with 48.1 per cent of the population born overseas practicing more than 60 religions.
In 2021, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people represented 1.1 per cent of the population of Bayside Council.
The main overseas countries of birth are China, Nepal, Indonesia, Greece, and the United Kingdom.
51.5 per cent speak a language other than English at home.
7.8 per cent of residents do not speak English fluently.
The largest changes in the age structure in this area between 2016 and 2021 were in the age groups: Young workforce (25 to 34) (+5,861 people); Parents and homebuilders (35 to 49) (+4,595 people); Seniors (70 to 84) (+2,368 people); Older workers and pre-retirees (50 to 59) (+1,969 people).
Increasing urbanisation of the area into increasing numbers of medium and high density housing has impacted on where and how residents live.
Bayside is spread over 50 square km with 35.6 persons for every hectare.
In 2021 the dominant household type in Bayside was couple families with dependents and will remain the dominant household type by 2036.
In the Bayside area, 52 per cent of households were purchasing or fully owned their home.
36.9 per cent were renting privately, and 3.3 per cent were in social housing.
While 28.8 per cent of these households are lived in by couple families with children, 24 per cent house people living alone.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.