High blood pressure is a common condition that affects an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30 - 79 worldwide.
But an estimated 46 per cent of adults are unaware they suffer from the condition and only one in five adults with hypertension have their blood pressure controlled.
On World Hypertension Day (17 May), community pharmacy network, Blooms The Chemist, is playing an active role in advocating the importance of blood pressure monitoring and control, and is encouraging Australians to visit their local pharmacy for a blood pressure test.
More than one in three Australians over the age of 18 has high blood pressure. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the leading chronic health conditions in Australia, responsible for the hospitalisation of more than 600,000 people each year.
The year's theme for World Hypertension Day is 'Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It and Live Longer', with a focus on tackling low awareness rates, particularly in low to middle-income areas, and greater education on accurate blood pressure measurement methods.
Hypertension may cause no symptoms, or symptoms including headaches, dizziness and fatigue.
High blood pressure rarely affects women, who represent nearly half of all adults suffering high blood pressure.
Many of the common symptoms experienced by women who may have hypertension are dismissed as something less concerning, often assuming it's a side effect of hormonal imbalances during pregnancy, menopause and post-menopause.
Left untreated, high blood pressure can lead to a range of serious health complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, eye damage and pregnancy complications.
Most adults should be between 120/80 and 140/90 mmHg.
