A Taste of Ireland steps into Hurstville

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music Dance Sensation will perform at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre next month.
Returning to Australia after performing 200 shows since 2019, 'A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation' features acclaimed Irish dancers, folk musicians and contemporary vocalists.
The show stars dancers from the London West End's productions of Lord of the Dance, Riverdance , and Gaelforce Dance alongside a company of Irish dance champions.
With revamped classics like 'Danny Boy' and 'Tell Me Ma', the show presents a live, energetic blend popular Irish tunes combined with an energic blend of acapella tap battles, world-class dancing, melodic folk music mash-ups on a tour of Ireland's tumultuous history.
Described as a contemporary Irish dance showcase, the performance includes scenic visuals, glitz, glamour and poetic narration.
The show is part of a world tour that includes New Zealand, the United States and the UK.
A Taste of IrelandThe Irish Music Dance Sensation' will be at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre on Friday, 23 June at 7.30pm.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
