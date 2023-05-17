A new documentary feature film about end-of-life care, called Live The Life You Please, will screen at Miranda from May 22.
The documentary delves into the moving personal stories of individuals who face terminal illness, and the effects on their families and carers. The film aims to promote greater conversations about palliative care and finding joy and dignity in the end of life.
The release ties in with the first day of National Palliative Care Week.
Director Mike Hill said he was grateful for the stories participants in the film had shared.
"They are a truly extraordinary collection of life-affirming tales that will leave a lasting impression and help others in countless ways," he said.
"The infinite capacity for humans to grow even whilst grappling with life-limiting illness was inspiring. The film will make you smile, laugh, laugh harder and occasionally shed a tear as it shares the stories of a diverse range of Australians experiencing their last chapter.
"I hope that people will use this film as a conversation starter to talk about a difficult subject, feel better about what the future holds and use that knowledge to live the life they please."
It screens at Events Cinemas Miranda on May 22, 24, 27 and 28.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.