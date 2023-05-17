St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Screening of Live The Life You Please for National Palliative Care Week 2023 at Events Cinemas Miranda

By Eva Kolimar
May 18 2023 - 7:00am
A new documentary that will screen at Miranda explores end of life care. Picture supplied
A new documentary feature film about end-of-life care, called Live The Life You Please, will screen at Miranda from May 22.

