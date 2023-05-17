By Mark Speakman, NSW Opposition Leader and MP for Cronulla
Here in the Shire, and right across NSW and Australia, community sport is a fixture in many families' weekends.
We know the health and social benefits that flow from participation in sport and active recreation. It's one of the reasons why the NSW Liberals introduced Active Kids vouchers in 2018.
This first-in-the-nation initiative gave a $100 voucher to the family of every school-aged child in NSW to help cover the cost of participating in sport and active recreation. It's one of more than 70 rebates and savings the NSW Liberals introduced.
The numbers speak for themselves: more than five million vouchers have been redeemed since 2018. This equates to a $500 million saving for families across our State.
75% of children in NSW don't meet the recommended level of physical activity, which is 60 minutes per day. Active Kids vouchers not only reduce the pressure on family budgets, they help kids get involved in physical activity.
It's been one of the most successful sports participation program in Australia's history. Unfortunately it's now under threat from the new Labor Government, which has is considering scrapping the vouchers after June.
Ending the Active Kids program will not only hit families' budgets at a time of rising cost-of-living and high inflation, it will also hurt our small businesses and our sporting clubs.
Over the weekend when visiting the Bellingara netball courts in Miranda I learnt that more than half the Sutherland Shire Netball Association school aged players use Active Kids vouchers. This is common for sporting associations right across NSW.
To support families, sporting clubs and small businesses right across NSW, last week I launched a campaign calling on the new Labor Government to save the Active Kids vouchers. I invite everyone to sign our petition at www.saveactivekids.com.au.
The NSW Liberals will fight every day for families, sporting clubs and small businesses to ensure that the Active Kids vouchers, and other important rebates and savings, aren't cut at a time when families can least afford it.
