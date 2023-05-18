With more than 3000 members, it is safe to say a growing online community has reason to thrive.
Mums of the Georges River is a popular hub that connects mothers in St George, with the motto 'creating the village you need around you'.
From its early days then knowns as 'Mortdale Mummas', this following has since branched out further into the region, with founder Amy Yeats saying the mission was to build the biggest community possible.
Offering both face-to-face and virtual connections, the platform also strives to keep its followers up to date with local events - and it's also for dads.
"Mums of the Georges River is for lonely, isolated and scared first time mums, been there done that long-time mums, and everything in between," Ms Yeats said.
From coffee catch-ups to advice, park play dates and netball teams, the variety is endless.
Ms Yeats says a particularly passion is helping vulnerable mothers. She recently attended a 3Bridges event to discuss the results of their eagerly awaited White Paper 'Recommended Best Practice to Support Vulnerable New Mothers' Developed in collaboration with Western Sydney University.
3Bridges is also looking to expand their Early Years Support Service, which provides in-home visits for new mums to improve their health and well-being.
"As a new mum in 2016 I found myself extremely isolated and scared attempting to navigate motherhood as a new chapter in my life," Ms Yeats said.
"Mortdale Mummas was brought to life, with two members - myself and my sister. I created an event and nervously walked my son in the pram to the local park. I met a mum there who had come across the group on Facebook and we spent an hour or so pushing our children in the swings and connecting. The fear of the unknown disappeared and I continued to create events and as the weeks went on more and more new mums continued to join.
"Events then evolved into walking groups, mum only dinners and lots more. I was at a point where I couldn't believe that I had somehow created my own village and support system all by the power of Facebook.
"Having my son ignited a passion for women's health and well-being in the early days of motherhood and as the years continued to pass by and my passion became stronger I continued to look for ways to support local mothers and connect them to the resources they desperately needed within the local community."
She said that women were still wanting more in-person connections.
"Fast forward three years post-pandemic and it is now like face to face mothers groups have almost become obsolete but it's what women are craving," she said.
"The audience response indicated that the number one thing women are missing is face to face connection, especially with young families."
There is new monthly mother's group event called 'Motherhood Connect by Mums of the Georges River' is on May 29 at 10am at Grandviews, Lugarno.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.