'Stolen' Alfa Romeo crashes at Kingsgrove after police pursuit terminated

A man, 25, has been charged with firearm and driving offences after crashing a reported stolen Alfa Romeo at Kingsgrove soon after a police pursuit was terminated.
Police allege the man has never held a licence.
A police statement said about 12pm on Wednesday, officers were patrolling the Punchbowl area when a man was seen to get in an Alfa Romeo - reported stolen from a Pennant Hills home last month - parked on Kylie Parade.
The statement said when police approached the vehicle, the driver immediately drove off.
"A pursuit was initiated, but was terminated due to safety concerns," the statement said.
"A short time later, the Alfa Romeo was involved in a crash with a Mercedes on Payten Avenue, Roselands, and allegedly failed to stop.
"It's further alleged the vehicle then left the road and crashed into a fence on Vanessa Street, Kingsgrove.
"Members of the public detained the driver after he attempted to flee and alerted police.
"Officers from St George Police Area Command attended and arrested a 25-year-old man.
"During a search, officers allegedly located an air pistol in his possession and several items believed to have been stolen in the vehicle. These items have been seized for further examination."
The man was taken to Campsie Police Station where he was charged with:
He was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court today (Thursday).
