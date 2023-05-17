St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
'Stolen' Alfa Romeo crashes at Kingsgrove after police pursuit terminated

Updated May 18 2023 - 7:23am, first published 7:15am
A man, 25, has been charged with firearm and driving offences after crashing a reported stolen Alfa Romeo at Kingsgrove soon after a police pursuit was terminated.

