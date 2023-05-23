Soccer mum Karen Pezzutto was "appalled" to see two parking officers handing out $283 fines to motorists parking on nature strips and in unmarked car park spots at Oyster Bay Oval on Saturday morning, May 13.
Ms Pezzutto believes Sutherland Shire Council should be trying to provide parking solutions, rather than hitting families with hefty fines, particularly when cost-of-living is skyrocketing.
"I was not one of those fined, however I have been attending this club for several years for Saturday morning soccer matches and have spent over 30 minutes on some occasions trying to find a parking spot," she said.
"I have parked 20 minutes walk away on some days. It is near impossible to park and people sometimes park on nature strips, but I have never seen anyone park dangerously.
"The council has failed to offer any solutions for families trying to support their children and their local club.
A council spokesman said only three people were fined at Oyster Bay Oval that morning, but Ms Pezzutto said several witnesses saw more than that number of fines being issued, "so it seems there is some confusion,"
"That aside, I am aware of fines being issued at a number of sporting grounds around the shire in recent weeks during peak periods," she said.
"It would seem that there is a targeted focus in issuing these fines.
A council spokesman said the roads and traffic unit regularly deployed staff to enforce parking restrictions in response to complaints from members of the community, who were concerned with unsafe and illegal parking.
"Council also works proactively with sports clubs and associations to manage periods of peak demand for parking around sports facilities - particularly throughout winter - to ensure motorists are educated about parking restrictions that apply surrounding these sites," he said.
Council parking officers were called to monitor illegal parking surrounding Oyster Bay Oval on Saturday 13 May in response to a request from a member of the public concerned with unsafe parking surrounding the oval while weekend sport was underway.
"This site has been the subject of numerous complaints from residents concerned about poor parking behaviour from motorists posing a risk to young children and families during periods of peak activity at the oval.
"Motorists should be aware that illegal parking across footpaths and nature strips can force pedestrians to walk on the roadway and poses a genuine risk to public safety. All motorists must be mindful of their obligation to park in a safe and legal manner."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
