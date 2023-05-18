Sutherland Shire hotels operator Feros Group has purchased Engadine Tavern for $34 million and intends to carry out a major renovation of the venue.
The group has also purchased the line of shops between the hotel and Princes Highway as a longer-term investment.
Feros Group already has three shire hotels - The Prince at Kirrawee, Highfield Caringbah and Taren Point Hotel - and will operate two new establishments under development, Parc Pavilion on Monro Park, Cronulla and Esplanade Cronulla in the North Cronulla surf club.
The group has also recently added Berry Hotel to its portfolio, with plans for redevelopment.
Engadine Tavern has been purchased in partnership with city hotelier Steve Harvey, and will be operated by the Feros Group, who expect to move in about mid-July.
Chief executive Chris Feros said, "Our first goal will be to freshen the pub up - it needs some love put into it".
"Then, over the next 12 months, we will be working on a DA (development application) and we are going to do a big reno on it.
"It's an iconic pub, and we want to create something of which the local community can be proud.
"We see an enormous amount of potential in the pub. It is right in the heart of Engadine and close to the station.
"Whatever we need to do to make the pub right, we will do. At this stage we don't think we will need to extend into the shops - we think the pub site is well and truly big enough.
"Much further down the track we will do something with the shops. It will most probably be something my kids and grandkids will do."
Mr Feros said the pub site also had development potential, with the council zoning allowing apartments to be built on top to a height of 20 metres, but that wasn't being considered at this stage.
"Development will occur at some time in the future, but our only goal at this stage is to make it an amazing pub," he said.
Engadine tavern was sold by a consortium including rich lister Tony Denny and Gavin Duffy, of Duffy Kennedy Constructions, who paid $31.5 million in 2021 for the entire hotel site.
They subsequently subdivided the property, hiving off the car park for a 64-unit development, Hermitage Engadine, which is under construction.
Engadine Tavern will have 72 of the car parking spaces in the development.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
