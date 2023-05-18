The Royal National Park Adventure Race will take place on Saturday, June 3. The Max Adventure Race Series are team-based events that combine trail running, mountain biking and kayaking.
The course is kept secret until the event. At registration, teams are given the map showing the different legs and check points, and after time for planning, the race begins. There are various race options to suit abilities and ages from novice to classic and teams will take 4-6 hours.
maxadventure.com.au
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
