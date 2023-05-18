St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Adventure out of your comfort zone

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:05pm, first published May 18 2023 - 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Audley cyclists
Audley cyclists

The Royal National Park Adventure Race will take place on Saturday, June 3. The Max Adventure Race Series are team-based events that combine trail running, mountain biking and kayaking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.