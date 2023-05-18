St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Juliana Village Association Miranda resident turns 100

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 18 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Elaine Howard celebrates her 100th birthday with her family. Picture supplied
Turning 100 was a double celebration for this centenarian, who not only blew out the candles on her milestone birthday, but also welcomed a baby great-grandchild on the same day.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

