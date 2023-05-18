Turning 100 was a double celebration for this centenarian, who not only blew out the candles on her milestone birthday, but also welcomed a baby great-grandchild on the same day.
On May 17, Elaine Howard (nee Hutchinson) turned 100, surrounded by family in festive spirit.
A century of living has seen many changes for the Juliana Village Miranda resident. She lived in Campsie until she married in 1945, moving to Canterbury, followed by Padstow Heights.
She was married to her husband Keble for 63 years. They enjoyed an outdoor lifestyle with many holidays to Minnamurra and Booker Bay, and took every opportunity to go fishing in their boat with their little dog around Georges River and Botany Bay.
Elaine was a talented knitter and seamstress who loved her garden, and was known to always feed the native birds that flew into her yard.
She has two children, four grand-children and eight great-grandchildren.
"For her age she is physically well and in reasonable health," her daughter Sharon said.
"She enjoyed her chocolate mud layer sponge cake that's for sure."
"She was a good mother and good cook," her son Dennis said. "She made a very good apple pie."
That pie became a family favourite, with relatives watching in awe as Elaine would bake 'Nanna's famous apple pie', which was a popular request at family birthday gatherings.
"We used to sit and watch her make it so quickly - rolling out the pastry and it always turned out perfectly," Sharon said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.