Cronulla's Melissa Campbell is hosting Run VIVID - an official running event around the Sydney Harbour foreshore as part of the VIVID Sydney festival program.
Taking in VIVID installations including the Sydney Opera House, Circular Quay, Barangaroo and Dawes Point, it will cover around 6.5kms of the city by night, with plenty of stops to capture colourful moments- its also free to join in.
Dates are Tuesday 30 May 2023,Thursday 8 June 2023 and Thursday 15 June 2023.
Register at: run vivid
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.