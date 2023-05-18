Its never too early to prepare and Wanda Surf Life Saving Club is gearing up to hold its 51st Tradies 'Sutherland2Surf' on Sunday, July 16.
It is a 11km course with a 7:30am start time. Entries are now open on the Sutherland2Surf website, so get in quick to take advantage of the 'Early Bird' rate which closes June 19.
The course travels from Flora Street at Sutherland through Kirrawee along the Kingsway until Cronulla Beach with a hard left turn heading towards Wanda and the finishing line to be greeted with a village vibe of stalls, food and drinks.
For the past 50 years the Sutherland2Surf has united the community of all ages and levels of fitness, bringing together thousands of runners, joggers, spectators, professional athletes looking to break a personal best time and families just taking a Sunday walk.
The 2022 race was taken out by Joshua Johnson from Canberra in a time of 32.59 and Marnie Ponton from the Blue Mountains was the women's winner in 37.31- previous race winners Kevin Batt and legend Andrew Lloyd also ran in the race.
From its inception, the Sutherland2Surf has been a major fundraiser for the Wanda Surf Life Saving Club to secure funds for the operational functions of the club.
Last season over 45,000 visitors came to Wanda beach. The community relies on the club to protect our beaches and saves lives by providing emergency search, rescue and first aid services to the public.
For more details visit sutherland2surf.com.au
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.