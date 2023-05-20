St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Venue hire grants now open for Georges River community groups

May 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Every year, Council awards subsidies for hire of Council venues to not-for-profits and community organisations through the Venue Hire Grants program. Council venues include community centres, performance venues, parks and library rooms.
Georges River Council would like to announce that applications for Venue Hire Grants 2023-2024 are now open, for venue hire between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024.

