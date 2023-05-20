Venue hire grants now open for Georges River community groups

Georges River Council would like to announce that applications for Venue Hire Grants 2023-2024 are now open, for venue hire between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024.
Every year, Council awards subsidies for hire of Council venues to not-for-profits and community organisations through the Venue Hire Grants program. Council venues include community centres, performance venues, parks and library rooms.
Council's Grants programs support initiatives and projects that build the social, cultural, environmental and economic life of the area. Through these programs, Council partners with the community to further the actions, strategic directions and vision of Council's Community Strategic Plan.
Council recognises and respects the vital contribution of community in developing and delivering projects that contribute to a vibrant and sustainable community. Through the Venue Hire Grants program, Council provides in-kind support for a diverse range of projects.
In 2022-2023, Venue Hire Grants were awarded to a range of exciting and significant projects, including capacity building for ambulance volunteers, choirs, a forum on anxiety, a film club, hip-hop dance classes for people with disability, settlement services like tax help, and a permaculture club.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "This a wonderful opportunity for Council to partner with local groups so we can assist them to continue to achieve the fantastic work they do for our community."
For more information or to start your application, visit Council's Venue Hire Grants page
