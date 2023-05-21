St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bexley Golfing Gun Guan Awarded Cameron Smith Scholarship

By Dave Tease | Golf Nsw
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 9:00am
The Cameron Smith Scholarship began in 2016 when the Queensland superstar broke onto the world scene and gave back some prize money to help promote young players. Picture Dave Tease
Bexley Golfing gun Jeffrey Guan has been awarded the Cameron Smith scholarship for 2023 - one of the first recipients from outside Queensland since inception.

