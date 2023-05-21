Bexley Golfing gun Jeffrey Guan has been awarded the Cameron Smith scholarship for 2023 - one of the first recipients from outside Queensland since inception.
The Scholarship, awarded nationally for the first time, comes directly from British Open Championship winner Smith asking that the prize, handed out in his name since 2016, be broadened.
Guan, a two-time national junior champion who plays out of The Australian Golf Club, was part of the winning NSW team at the Australian Interstate Teams Matches last week at St. Michael's.
Regarded as one of the best talents to have emerged in Australia for some time, Guan was floored when he heard the news of his selection.
"I was playing a Junior 6's tournament when Golf Australia's Tony Meyer phoned to tell me.
"Playing the next hole, I was shocked. I didn't know how to process it at first, but I thought it was really cool. At first, I didn't know who Tony was; I thought it was a prank call," Guan said
Tony Meyer, Golf Australia's High-Performance Director, said making the Scholarship a national prize was exciting for the game and the development of the sport's brightest stars.
"We're delighted that this prestigious Scholarship will be awarded nationally from now," Meyer said
"It's what Cameron wanted, and we're happy to facilitate that. It's absolutely appropriate, given his status as a worldwide player and one of the sport's superstars.
"We know from past visits that, first of all, the players get so much out of spending time with Cameron, who they all look up to, but we also know that Cameron loves imparting that knowledge.
"It's part of his DNA that he wants to help others at a stage of their lives when they do need some guidance."
The Cameron Smith Scholarship began in 2016 when the Queensland superstar broke onto the world scene and gave back some prize money to help promote young players.
It is part of Golf Australia's Give Back program, where successful professionals agree to surrender a portion of their earnings with specific trigger points to acknowledge the help provided along the way and a means of future-proofing the sport.
Money from the giveback program is funneled back into elite amateur training programs via the Australian Golf Foundation.
Minjee Lee and Lucas Herbert are among those to have handed back sums.
Smith's contribution since 2018 is through his travel scholarship and awarded to two elite amateurs annually who get to travel to his home in Florida for a week's practice and mentoring.
WA's 17-year-old rising star Joseph Buttress is the other recipient of the Scholarship this year and when they travel to the US in June, they will receive the bonus of spending time with Smith at this year's US Open.
