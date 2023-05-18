St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

Betty Walsh celebrates her 100th birthday with a bang

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:05pm
Former dancer and teacher Betty Walsh celebrates her 100th birthday. Picture supplied
A talented dancer back in the day, Elizabeth (Betty) Walsh, a long-time Sutherland Shire resident, turned 100 on May 18.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

