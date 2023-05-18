A talented dancer back in the day, Elizabeth (Betty) Walsh, a long-time Sutherland Shire resident, turned 100 on May 18.
Betty was born in a Scottish family in Sydney in 1923, at the start of the Sydney Harbour Bridge build.
In 1932, she was there for the opening of the bridge.
Betty was a clever pupil, and skipped a year in primary school. She went to a selective high school and excelled in athletics, but ballet and dance were her passions.
She was the youngest girl in Australia to be rewarded a gold star for ballroom dancing. She won a scholarship to study ballet in England at the Royal Ballet School in London. But it wasn't to be, as World War II broke out.
In 1942, she married the love of her life, Eric Walsh, who was serving in the Royal Australian Navy during the war.
She gained qualifications to be a ballet and dance teacher and continued teaching and performing during the war. She also played a part in the war effort, and worked in a government department in a clerical position.
Betty and Eric bred Labradors and were instructors at the Sutherland Shire District Dog Club. They attended many dog shows throughout NSW, including the Sydney Royal. They were members of the Royal Agricultural Society Kennel Club. Betty was a volunteer at the dog club and worked for several years as the grounds secretary. She loves her sport and is an avid Cronulla Sharks supporter.
Her finest achievements is her family. The matriarch of four generations - Betty has three sons, a daughter, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Eric died at age 75 but Betty continues to live in their home at Miranda, built by her late husband.
