Bayside's 10 Bold Moves

Bayside Council has updated its list of '10 Bold Moves' - ten high profile projects aimed at transforming the future of the local government area.
The 10 Bold Moves are outlined in the council's draft 2023/24 Operational Plan which was endorsed at an extraordinary council meeting on May 10 to go public exhibition for 28 days for public submissions.
The draft Operational Plan includes the council's Draft 2023/24 Operational Budget, the Draft 2023/24 Fees and Charges and the Draft 2023/24 City Projects Program.
The council's 10 Bold Moves are:
Environment and Resilience: The council will develop an Environmental Strategy and Resilience Action Plan to take a long-term approach to protect local waterways, wetlands, wildlife and connected green spaces. The council will make Bayside streets and neighbourhoods greener by planting more trees.
Barton Park upgrade, Total Investment Value: $47.8m Completion: April 2024, to provide playing fields and other sporting facilities for active recreation.
Boulevarde Car Park Redevelopment to address the shortfall in public car parking spaces in the Brighton-Le-Sands core area. The project will investigate the delivery of a community-focused outcome for the site possibly involving limited commercial use with a parking capacity in excess of 500 spaces.
Botany Aquatic Centre Redevelopment Total Investment Value: $53.7m Completion: Summer 2025/26 and including a 50-metre outdoor competition pool, indoor learn to swim pool, 25-metre indoor lap pool, adventure slides/major water play/splash pad.
Le Beach Hut upgrade. Total Investment Value: $3.8m. Completion: 2024. The upgrade of the existing café building to provide improved facilities including a 200 sqm café/restaurant with associated kitchen, storage amenities and outdoor dining.
Town Park at Wolli Creek. Total Investment Value: $2.25m. Completion: September 2023. The acquisition of the site at 4 Guess Avenue, Wolli Creek from Property NSW has allowed Council to design a new Town Park to service the recreational needs of the local community in an area of high-density development.
Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre. In late 2022, Council resolved to directly run the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre in Bexley when the existing management agreement expired. The transition model involves Council taking over full centre management and administrative control from 1 July, 2023.
Customer Experience. The council has prioritised a focus on customer experience to support changing community expectations. This includes increased ease when dealing with Council and increased digital channels for customers enabling greater options for self-service when desired.
Rockdale Community Cultural Centre. Total Investment Value: $2.3m. Completion: 2024. The project involves construction of a new community cultural centre at Bryant Street, Rockdale that will turn the original disused Church Hall into a Community Centre that can also be used for Council events and cultural activities.
The Rockdale Town Centre Masterplan aims to establish a unique identity for Rockdale and aiming to grow the town heart and civic role, increase the vitality and lifestyle, improve the pedestrian experience, strengthen the Centre's economic hubs and provide convenient and legible access for visitors.
The council's draft Financial Plan (Budget 2023/24) forecasts a modest cash surplus of $89,306 for 2023/24.
This has been achieved by using the following parameters:
IPART Approved Rate Peg of 3.7 per cent
Council's approved Minimum Rates Harmonisation between the former Rockdale and Botany Councils.
User fees and charges indexed by CPI at 7.5 per cent
Full Time Equivalent staff of 783 (excluding casuals).
"Understanding the factors that influence the variance between the 'cash budget result' and the budgeted 'gross operating result' is crucial," the council's draft operational plan stated.
"The 'cash budget result' represents the net budget result for all income and expenditure items, inclusive of capital income and expenditure, and funding assigned from existing financial reserves.
"From a financial management perspective, the 'cash budget result' should exhibit a balanced position with a minor surplus indicating efficient utilisation of resources to the delivery of services - that is, Council operating within its means.
"On the other hand, the 'gross operating result' is determined solely by the total income generated from continuing operations and operating expenses.
"The main factor behind the significant increase in the Operating Surplus before Capital Grants and Contributions is the increase in investment income which is projected to be $16.5 million for 2023/24, in contrast to $2.5 million in the previous year."
The escalation in interest income is the result of higher interest rates.
"Council's average portfolio return has increased from 0.5 per cent per annum to 4.5 per cent per annum over the last 12 months," the report states.
"While the increase in interest income has had a positive impact on the operating bottom line, it should be noted that approximately 80 per cent of total interest income is earned from the investment of restricted funds."
These are developer contributions charged by councils when new development occurs and must be used to help fund infrastructure such as parks, community facilities, local roads, footpaths, stormwater drainage and traffic management.
"Approximately $13.2 million of interest income is restricted and not available for general operations," the report states.
"Adding back the restricted interest income to the operating result before capital grants and contributions causes a significant shift in the result, turning a surplus of $6.7 million into a deficit of $6.5 million.
"This indicates that although the underlying operating result before capital grants and contributions seems strong, the restrictions imposed on investment income obscure the true structural budget deficit."
The total amount for Bayside's Draft 2023/24 City Projects Program is $71.7 million, which comprises $15.1 million that is deferred from the 2022/23 fiscal year.
Funding allocated to various programs:
Open Spaces $32,761,000.
Roads and Transport $14,160,000.
Plant, Fleet and Equipment $9,120,000.
Buildings and Property $5,866,000.
Stormwater Drainage $4,450,000.
IT and Communications $1,475,000.
Beaches and Waterways $665,000.
Library Resources $500,000.
Pools & Aquatic Centres $2,270,000.
Asset Planning & Systems $130,000.
Total Capital Works $71,397,000.
The report includes draft fees and charges for 2023/24 and details 53 new fees,. 94 discontinued fees, 51 Fee increases greater than 10 per cent, and 31 fee decreases.
