Bayside's 10 Bold Moves

By Jim Gainsford
May 19 2023 - 10:30am
The acquisition of the site at 4 Guess Avenue, Wolli Creek from Property NSW has allowed Council to design a new Town Park to service the recreational needs of the local community in an area of high density development.
Bayside Council has updated its list of '10 Bold Moves' - ten high profile projects aimed at transforming the future of the local government area.

