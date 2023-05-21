St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Help make Bayside safer

By Jim Gainsford
May 21 2023 - 1:00pm
The Safer Cities: Her Way program will grant Bayside Council $1 million over two years to deliver trial intervention projects that help improve public spaces like train stations, so they feel safer and more welcoming.

Bayside Council is partnering with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) on the Safer Cities: Her Way program, aimed at improving safety in transport hubs for everyone, especially women and gender diverse people.

