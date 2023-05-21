Help make Bayside safer

Bayside Council is partnering with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) on the Safer Cities: Her Way program, aimed at improving safety in transport hubs for everyone, especially women and gender diverse people.
The Safer Cities: Her Way program will grant Bayside Council $1 million over two years to deliver trial intervention projects that help improve public spaces like train stations, so they feel safer and more welcoming.
Bayside is one of ten Councils selected by Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to participate in the safety program.
This is aimed at improving safety and the perception of safety in spaces near transport precincts so that the public, in particular women and girls, will be more inclined to use public transport.
This may include providing improved lighting, murals and the activation of public spaces.
Projects will be determined in consultation with local women and girls, specifically those from Cultural and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities.
They will co-design public spaces which will be activated to create vibrant, welcoming spaces fostering public life.
Potential projects will be evaluated over a six-month engagement process with the community.
Transport for NSW has selected Bayside Council because of its diverse communities. Engagement with CALD communities is an essential component of the program.
Bayside Council is keen to hear from women and gender diverse people about their experiences using these transport hubs, and get their ideas to develop meaningful changes which will make Bayside safer for everyone.
If you are 13 years of age, or older, and frequent any of the areas below we would love to hear from you:
You can provide feedback on Have Your Say, the survey is anonymous and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.
You can also provide your feedback by registering for one of our six 'Walkshops' run from 16 May to 8 June, where you can take a walk with us and share your experiences.
Visit the Safer Cities - Her Way page for more information.
