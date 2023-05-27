Around Town in St George

The Oatley 101 Society of Artists will hold their annual "Half Price Sale of Paintings" of their members' artworks in the first weekend of June.
The exhibition will give art-lovers the chance to find quality artworks at prices that are heavily discounted.
Visitors will be able to choose from a wide variety of framed and unframed paintings including traditional, contemporary and abstract artworks.
There will be paintings in all mediums, acrylics, oils, mixed media and watercolours.
"It is a fantastic opportunity to purchase top quality original artwork that, over many years, has become associated with artists from the Oatley 101 Society of Artists," society member Shirley Hagerty said.
The Oatley 101 Society of Artists Half-price Sale will be held on the weekend of June 3 and 4 at the 1st Oatley West Scout Hall, 101 Woronora Parade, Oatley West between 10am and 4pm each day.
Admission will be free. Allow plenty of time to not only purchase a painting but also to enjoy a Devonshire Tea and chat with some of the artists.
Oatley 101 Society of Artists also holds a variety of ongoing art related activities which can be viewed on their website at - www.oatley101.com
Riverwood Toastmasters Club will host its 30th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, May 27, at Club Rivers.
The celebration will start at 7pm and will include a humorous and entertainment array of speeches as well as a spot of stand-up comedy.
Now getting back to normal after the pandemic, members are hoping to renew its vibrant calendar of events with the aim of spreading joy and learning how to face an audience and enhance their leadership skills.
For more information on the gathering and the club in general call Jason on 0400 405 539 or Rebecca on 0414 556 224.
A parent information session for those with children starting school in 2024 will be held at Eastgardens Library (152 Bunnerong Road, inside Westfield) on Wednesday, May 31, from 6pm to 7pm.
Attendees will hear from expert speakers, who will discuss how to transition children from pre-school to kindergarten as well as the enrolment processes.
The session is free but bookings are essential via baysidelibrary.eventbrite.com.
A four-week Future Writers Workshop will be held at Rockdale Library (444-446 Princes Highway) next month.
The workshops are designed for high school students. Whether you're to master short story skills, are interested in publishing a book or just love writing, the after-school program aims to help attendees improve their storytelling.
Led by published author and Bayside's Youth Librarian, Samera Kamaleddine, the workshops will explore a number of concepts including theme and plot, story structure, character development and self-editing.
Workshops will be held from 4pm to 5pm on Thursday, June 8, 15, 22 and 29.
For bookings visit baysidelibrary.eventbrite.com. For more information call 9562 5383.
Georges River residents will have the chance to dispose of their unwanted household chemical waste for free on Sunday, June 4.
The Chemical Clean Out will run from 9am to 3pm at Georges River Works Depot, Depot Road, Mortdale.
Only household quantities of chemical waste will be accepted (20kg or 20L), except for paint. Up to 100L (in 20L containers) of paint will be accepted.
Accepted waste includes: acids, alkali materials, car batteries, motor oils, fuels and fluids, fire extinguishers and gas bottles, hobby chemicals, pool chemicals, paints and solvents, flouro tubes, herbicides, pesticides and poisons.
Unaccepted waste includes: domestic bin waste, tech waste or e-waste, furniture or household appliances, commercial waste and asbestos.
For more information, visit the EPA's Household Chemical Clean Out webpage ofr call the Environment Line on 131 555.
Register your interest at tinyurl.com/327zxt7u.
mlawrence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.