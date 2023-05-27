St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Around Town in St George

May 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Oatley art sale

Visitors will be able to choose from a wide variety of framed and unframed works.
The Oatley 101 Society of Artists will hold their annual "Half Price Sale of Paintings" of their members' artworks in the first weekend of June.

