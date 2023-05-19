The recent Leadership by the Bay student leadership initiative at Woolooware High School was a great chance to see education in action.
It was the eighth year of the event, which unites students who challenge each other to plan and implement positive cultural changes.
Students used their skills in communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical reflection - necessary not only for learning in the classroom but also beyond the school gates.
Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen and Cronulla MP and NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman were among the guest speakers, who presented to 130 students from 14 public schools in the area.
Early career teachers Isabelle Moran from Woolooware High School and Jessica Incollingo from Cronulla High School also empowered students through motivational sessions.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.