Relax in designer luxury

"I believe the best selling points are it's convenient location, the fact it's private and secure with individual private lifts, and the solid concrete construction," said agent John Schwarzer.
"Set in a tree-lined street with a sundrenched northerly aspect, this property is within an easy walk to shops, cafes and transport."
He also believes that this selection of luxury townhouses and villas "is a perfect downsizer option."
"Exceptionally built and appointed, choose between spacious single-level villas and bright, open townhouses with abundant entertaining space. Privately set within a prestige development, find yourself only moments from waterfront parks, transport and the South Caringbah shops."
Each property in this secure complex boasts individual private lift access from oversized double garages to all levels. All "have been expertly designed with bright interiors unfolding over a grand layout with flawless indoor to outdoor transitions through extensive sliding doors."
Private yards have low-maintenance gardens and undercover entertaining.
"A designer stone kitchen is an entertainer's haven with premium, top-of-the-range Bosch appliances and timber accents. Stylishly appointed bathrooms all enjoy heated flooring and towel rails as well as freestanding bathtubs."
