St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
53 Telopea Avenue, Caringbah South

By House of the Week
May 24 2023 - 9:45am
Relax in designer luxury
4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 53 Telopea Avenue, Caringbah South
  • Multiple townhouses and villas, contact agent for prices
  • Agency: Highland, Cronulla
  • Contact: John Schwarzer 0408 604 422
  • Inspect: Saturdays 9-9.30am

"I believe the best selling points are it's convenient location, the fact it's private and secure with individual private lifts, and the solid concrete construction," said agent John Schwarzer.

