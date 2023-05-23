St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
14 Kingfisher Crescent, Grays Point

By Prestige Property
May 24 2023 - 9:40am
A brilliant family home
4 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 14 Kingfisher Crescent, Grays Point
  • Auction: 12.30pm May 27
  • Agency: Luxe Real Estate, Cronulla
  • Contact: Adam Payne 0417 633 733
  • Inspect: 12.15pm to 1pm Thursday and Saturday

With panoramic water views and a northern aspect, this beautifully appointed home "is ideally positioned in one of the best streets in the shire," said agent Adam Payne.

