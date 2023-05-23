A brilliant family home

With panoramic water views and a northern aspect, this beautifully appointed home "is ideally positioned in one of the best streets in the shire," said agent Adam Payne.
Sitting on approximately 742 square metres of land, this spacious home has a well-designed floorplan with four bedrooms (each with a built-in or walk in robe), three stunning bathrooms, a separate family room, a large laundry and multiple storage areas.
A "light-filled designer kitchen with breakfast bar and AEG appliances adjoins the open plan living and dining rooms that all open to a superb outdoor entertaining and garden area, including a firepit zone with wood storage inbuilt and beautifully landscaped gardens and lawn. [Plus a] large sparkling inground swimming pool with custom winter cover and large cantilever shade umbrella perfect for those hot summer days."
There are many extra features including air-conditioning throughout, outdoor winter heaters, sun blinds and awnings plus a 9kW solar panel system.
This home is a one minute walk to Mansion Point Park and playground, 900m to Jack Gray Café, Jackson's Liquor, general store and take away food, and a two minute drive to Swallow Rock boat ramp and picnic ground. It is also located in the Grays Point public school and Kirrawee High School catchment plus two popular preschools are also in Grays Point.
