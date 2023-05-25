St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Letters to the Editor: More Leader readers have their say on 'bats' in Camellia Gardens

Updated May 25 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Grey-headed flying foxes in the Camellia gardens. Picture by Chris Lane
I agree 100 per cent with Kevin from Illawong (The Leader Wednesday May 3) - the council needs to make a decision on whether the Camellia Gardens gardens are for the bats (pictured left) or for the people. The Camellia Gardens are just not big enough for both.

