I agree 100 per cent with Kevin from Illawong (The Leader Wednesday May 3) - the council needs to make a decision on whether the Camellia Gardens gardens are for the bats (pictured left) or for the people. The Camellia Gardens are just not big enough for both.
My wife and I used to love taking a walk through the gardens but now the stench hits you before you get to the gates so now we stay well clear of the area.
We even avoid the southern area outside the gardens that has the pedestrian bridge and small waterfall which used to be a favorite spot for children to be amongst the birds.
Bats and people mix just fine in a much larger setting like the Botanical Gardens but will never work in a park the size of the Camellia Gardens.
John from Caringbah
I agree wholeheartedly with everything Kevin Thurecht (Leader May 3) has said regarding the awful state of the Camellia Gardens since the flying fox colony took it over.
I've written many letters to council in an attempt to get them to do something about the situation, my last letter, June 2020, was answered with the usual reply i.e. 'the bats are an endangered species' etc.
I haven't been back to the gardens since early 2020 so I can only assume that the bat population has grown There's no way I will ever return to this once beautiful, peaceful place. Gone is the beauty, and the peace, replaced, as Kevin said, by noise, stink and effluent. We once proudly took overseas visitors to the gardens, but this no longer happens.
The gardens are nothing for us in the shire to be proud of now, despite the beautiful camellias. There used to be weddings in the gardens but what bride would choose the spot now?
Jan La Riviere, Menai
Each night for the past week I have stood on my balcony and observed low flying bats, big ones and small ones, flying from the north east to the south west over our suburb, Como close to the Georges River.
I am very curious to know if they are coming from the huge colony in Centennial Park and flying to the nectar rich flowering native trees in The Royal National Park.
Would a bat expert please provide some detailed information on the movement of bats over our suburb.
Thank you in anticipation.
Helen Hawkins, Como
