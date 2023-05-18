Sylvanvale has stepped up and is sponsoring the Sutherland Titans Football Club for their 2023 season.
The Titans caters for junior and senior players with disability from the Sutherland Shire and St George - It is built on the notion of football for all.
Titans FC plays in mainstream competition against teams with a bye. Players are encouraged to play independently of their parents or guardians; however, volunteer buddies accompany the players on the field to assist where necessary.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
