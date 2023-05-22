St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks big weekend double-header

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 22 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Nicholson produced a triple-double made up of 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, making 11/12 of her free-throw attempts.Picture John Veage
Lauren Nicholson produced a triple-double made up of 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, making 11/12 of her free-throw attempts.Picture John Veage

It was a huge weekend at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium with an NBL1 East double header-where both the Sharks top tier NBL1 Men and Womens team played as well as the Youth Women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.