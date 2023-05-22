It was a huge weekend at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium with an NBL1 East double header-where both the Sharks top tier NBL1 Men and Womens team played as well as the Youth Women.
On Saturday the three local teams faced the Hills Hornets and Sunday it was the Sydney Comets turn to play off for vital points.
The Sharks Women built some ominous form on the back of another triple-double from Lauren Nicholson in Saturday night's 83-43 victory against the Hills Hornets.
A big 29 points to 13 in the third quarter and 15 to nine in the fourth saw Sutherland romp to the 40-point victory to improve to an 8-4 record.
Madeline Norris added 16 points and seven rebounds, Aliza Fabbro 11 points and four boards, Manuela Piljevic 10 points and four steals, and Olivia White eight points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists.
On Sunday in a come from behind clash the Sydney Comets beat the Sutherland Sharks 91-85.
Sutherland was 10 points up in the second half but the Comets put up a fight and it was Shyla Heal that led, putting up 41 points in the eventual 91-85 win ,despite 43 points from Lauren Nicholson.
The Sharks Men were the big winners-prevailing 86-77 over the Comets on Sunday and beating the Hornets on Saturday 95-88 putting together a huge fourth quarter to snap the seven-game winning run of the visitors.
The Sharks also hosted a Basketball NSW 'I am a GIRL' free session on Saturday with the aim for new or returning basketballers to learn some new skills, be active and have fun making new friends.
The I AM A GIRL Program is supported by the NSW Government's Strategic Focus on women and girls in sport through the #HerSportHerWay program.
Sutherland has game of basketball for everyone and they are starting a new free season of Walking Basketball- from Tues 23rd May to Tues 20th June 2023.
Walking Basketball is a fun and social activity so whether you are new to the game or a retired baller, Walking Basketball is a great way to get on court
To join a session and find out what it is all about: sutherlandbasketball.com.au
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
