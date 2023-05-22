Major upgrades are proposed for Sutherland Shire Council leisure centres, while the Como swimming pool could be replaced by a year-around water play park.
The proposed changes, which collectively could cost more than $300 million, would be staged over 15 years plus.
They are detailed in a draft strategy that is about to be placed on exhibition for community feedback.
Strategy recommendations include:
Sutherland Leisure Centre will be integrated with the basketball stadium and redeveloped "to reclaim its original status as the premier leisure centre in the region, with best practice, regionally classified, year-round aquatic, indoor sport and gym offerings". There will be additional features and spaces for water-play attractions, indoor programming and gym. An 8-10 court indoor sports stadium is proposed. Cost $80-$150 million depending on the scale of redevelopment and integration.
Caringbah Leisure Centre will be redeveloped with additional new features and spaces for an indoor heated programming pool, water-plan and gym. Cost: $50-$150 million depending on level of precinct integration.
Engadine Leisure Centre's 50 metre outdoor pool would be replaced, there will be an examination of indoor opportunities and, in the long term, an indoor programming pool and toddlers' water-play space. Cost: $5-7 million for pool and plant replacement.
Menai Indoor Sports Centre will have its roof replaced, other maintenance issues addressed and an investigation of overall functionality. Cost: $1 million for new roof.
Como Pool - there will be an examination of the feasibility of replacing the facility with a zero-depth water play park as the pool reaches the end of its useful life. Cost: $1-1.5 million.
Short term (5-10 years) projects include replacing the Menai Indoor Sports Centre roof, replacing the 50 metre pool at Engadine, feasibility studies and detailed planning for Sutherland and Caringbah centres and the Como pool.
Medium term (5-10 years) projects include redeveloping the Caringbah centre and community precinct, upgrading the Menai centre and interior of Engadine centre.
Long term (10-15 years plus) projects are the integration and redevelopment of the Sutherland centres and investigating possibilities at Engadine for the program pool and toddlers pool to go indoors.
A council staff report said the strategy was developed after a study by a consulting firm and extensive community consultation and councillor workshops. There was high demand for water slide and splash park options.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
