Sutherland Leisure Centre will be integrated with the basketball stadium and redeveloped "to reclaim its original status as the premier leisure centre in the region, with best practice, regionally classified, year-round aquatic, indoor sport and gym offerings". There will be additional features and spaces for water-play attractions, indoor programming and gym. An 8-10 court indoor sports stadium is proposed. Cost $80-$150 million depending on the scale of redevelopment and integration.

