Woman severely injured in Miranda home fire

Woman severely injured when fire breaks out in bedroom of Miranda home

Updated May 19 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
A woman was severely injured when fire broke out in the bedroom of a Miranda home overnight.

