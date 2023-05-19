Woman severely injured in Miranda home fire

A woman was severely injured when fire broke out in the bedroom of a Miranda home overnight.
Fire investigators are looking into whether the woman may have been smoking near an oxygen cylinder, triggering an explosion.
A Fire and Rescue NSW statement said emergency services were called about 1am on Friday to a home on Montgomery Street, where they found a woman suffering burns after a small blaze in her bedroom.
"It is understood the woman's partner had already moved her to a shower and began running water over the burns in an effort to reduce her pain," the statement said.
"FRNSW firefighters quickly doused the mattress and bedding which were still smoldering.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman before transporting her to hospital.
"NSW Police detectives are now working to determine what caused the fire.
"One possibility being strongly considered is whether the woman had been smoking near a supplemental oxygen cylinder, triggering an explosion."
FRNSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said open flames, such as a cigarette lighter or a lit cigarette, are dangerous in an oxygen-rich environment.
"While oxygen isn't flammable, a cigarette burns quicker and more intensely in a room containing supplemental oxygen, and can spark a catastrophic explosion," Supt Dewberry said.
"You should never smoke or run appliances with open flames in any room containing medical-grade oxygen."
"The woman's partner did the right thing by immediately applying water to the burn areas until emergency services arrived."
