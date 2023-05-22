St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Girls High Schools joins Kate Miller-Heidke for Department of Education's In Concert 2023 at Sydney Town Hall

By Eva Kolimar
May 22 2023 - 1:00pm
St George Girls High School students including Dishani Ganguly, Melody Cork, Zara Papageorgiou, Jasmine Thoroughgood and Samantha Lam will sing as part of a choir for an annual concert at Sydney Town Hall. Music teacher Emily Chapman and school principal Betty Romeo will be there to watch the girls perform with other public schools across NSW. Picture by Chris Lane
With a clearing of throats, these girls are almost ready to take on the stage in a major annual musical concert.

