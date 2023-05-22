With a clearing of throats, these girls are almost ready to take on the stage in a major annual musical concert.
Hosted by the NSW Department of Education, a mega performance involving public schools across the state will gather in melodic unity at Sydney's Town Hall on May 23.
A 1000-strong student choir will sing with Australian award-winning performer and 2019 Eurovision singer Kate Miller Heidke, and there to showcase their talents will be students from St George Girls High School.
The selective girls' school has 87 students in the concert choir - the largest number, mainly from Year 7-9.
The annual two-day 'In Concert' series will raise the roof, with students from vocal and instrumental performing classical and contemporary music.
Coordinated by the department's Arts Unit, the concert is an opportunity for students to celebrate and enhance their music education.
St George Girls music teacher Emily Chapman, said she was thrilled to see students return to large-scale performances.
"Schools all struggled during COVID-19 but our numbers have been growing ever since," she said. "We have really bounced back, particularly this year there's a lot more confidence from parents and students that performing is going back to what we call post-COVID-19 normal.
"It's great to see a lot more opportunities like excursions that get kids engaged with other schools in full capacity."
She said extra-curricular programs including music had blossomed to more than 100 students in 2023.
"So many students and parents see the value in involving their daughter in music," Ms Chapman said. "Being involved in music, whether it's learning an instrument or how to sing benefits students in all areas of their academic lives.
"Music is a great way for students to express themselves and be creative but also harness their passions."
Participating St George and Sutherland Shire schools
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
