The month of May each year shines a deserving light on the contributions volunteers make to their communities.
It is fitting that a substantial amount of attention be given to Julia Coote, who not only is an aged care resident, but a volunteer to her neighbours.
Mrs Coote, 79, has lived at IRT Thomas Holt Kirrawee for the past 16 years, since she had a stroke. She recovered and found a most rewarding give back in spending her free time supporting others.
May marks National Volunteer Week, and it's a time to recognise people who make other people's lives better - even when they don't have to, but rather have a desire to assist.
"I like to see that they are having a good time as well. I love the interaction and getting to know people. They have another person to listen to them," Mrs Coote said.
"At the village there is a bit of a separation gap between the independent people and the hostel people. If someone needs a hand I will help out. I'm always happy to do it when I'm able."
Her primary interaction with residents is to call Bingo on a Saturday night, but she also helps deliver mail across parts of the village and estimates she spends four to five hours a week volunteering her time doing various activities.
She is no stranger to volunteering and community service. For 35 years she scored games for the Sutherland Cricket Club and earned an Australian Sports Medal in 2000 for her service. It was only a hiccup in her health that led to her retirement from scoring.
Mrs Coote also received a Cook Community Award in 2014 in recognition of her valued contribution to the Thomas Holt Village.
People interested in volunteering at IRT can call 134 478 or email volunteering@irt.org.au
