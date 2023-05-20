Weekly Wrap: Cost of living, platypus relocation and property sales

Hello readers,
A Bayside Council report has confirmed what the majority of us already knew ... plenty of folk are struggling in the face of the relentless rising cost of living.
This means these households are spending more than 30 per cent of their income on these basic housing costs.
As many of us are looking to tighten our belts where we can, for some, it ain't so bad.
In another report this week, Bayside Council reports higher interest rates have led to a reduction in its projected infrastructure funding gap from $158 million to $109 million.
This means that after a revision of its Long-Term Financial Plan for 2024-2033 (LTFP), it was found intertest rates increases had made a positive impact.
An increase in investment income is projected to be $16.5 million for 2023/24, in contrast to $2.5 million in the previous year.
While it sounds good, much of this is made up of interest earned from tied up funding comprising developer contributions, which must be spent on community infrastructure. This means it can't be used for general operations.
Still, a bit of light in the black nevertheless.
Of course, just as many households are doing it tough, so too are many local businesses.
I couldn't agree more ... when they have to be spent, tis best to keep the dollars circulating within our own community, specially considering it is our local businesses that employ many of our sons and daughters.
In more uplifting news, the platypus has returned to the Royal National Park after being locally extinct for 50 years.
Five female platypus have been released into the park and will be followed by four males once the females have successfully established their territory.
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the operation, which has been planned for two years, is the first ever translocation program for platypus in NSW, and will re-establish a self-sustaining and genetically diverse platypus population.
In other wildlife news, locals outraged by the recent death of a blue groper at Hungry Point due to a spearfisherman, feared they had lost a popular mate to many a local diver known fondly as Gus.
This week the Leader can confirm Gus has indeed been sighted several times since the death.
The 6586 square metre site at the intersection of Taren Point Road, Caringbah and Parraweena Road, Miranda comprises four properties with separate titles.
On the prime corner position stands a recently completed two-storey showroom, with the family's long-standing business Cronulla Carpets occupying the top level.
Cronulla Carpets will continue to operate as a tenant once the property is sold.
It intends to carry out a major renovation to the venue.
The group has also purchased the line of shops between the hotel and Princes Highway as a longer-term investment.
Feros Group already has three shire hotels - The Prince at Kirrawee, Highfield Caringbah and Taren Point Hotel - and will operate two new establishments under development, Parc Pavilion on Monro Park, Cronulla and Esplanade Cronulla in the North Cronulla surf club.
Engadine Tavern has been purchased in partnership with city hotelier Steve Harvey, and will be operated by the Feros Group, who expect to move in about mid-July.
As always, I would urge you to get across to the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - to check out all the latest news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
