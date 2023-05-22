The National Parks and Wildlife Service has dismissed concerns platypus released into Royal National Park could be at risk from polluted water.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre "expressed reservations" about the translocation of the five female and four female platypus this month, saying people were are not allowed to swim in the area due to pollution and that coal mining waste posed a health threat.
"The centre has been advised the platypus have been released into this lower section of the Hacking River just upstream of Audley Weir, yet the platypus reintroduction team has released minimal information about results of research relating to the pollution around the Audley precinct," a statement said.
"We hope these platypus survive, but also question whether there are healthier areas to release them for this experiment."
A NPWS spokeswoman said swimming was banned due to cold deep water and submerged hazards.
"Researchers from UNSW (the Centre for Ecosystem Science's Platypus Conservation Initiative) have been assessing the suitability of the rivers of Royal National Park for the reintroduction of platypus, following their disappearance more than 20 years ago," she said.
"Royal National Park has suitable freshwater systems with riparian habitat essential for platypus foraging and shelter construction, and platypuses are present in other rivers and streams in the surrounding catchments.
"Water quality has been sampled along the length of the Hacking River and tributaries to ensure that all parameters are within acceptable values."
