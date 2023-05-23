Mick Maroney was a great candidate - Minns

NSW Premier Chris Minns says he hopes Mick Maroney will run again despite receiving criticism by the ALP's Liverpool branch describing the candidate as a "captain's pick" for the seat of Holsworthy.
A report in the Sydney Daily Telegraph said the Liverpool branch of the ALP unanimously passed a resolution condemning the party's National Executive for choosing Dr Maroney.
The Liverpool branch wanted to choose its own candidate to stand for the Liberal-held seat which covers Barden Ridge, Bangor, Menai and Lucas Heights.
"This captain's pick was a disastrous crouch resulting in Labor losing a seat it undoubtedly should have won, " the Liverpool branch's resolution said.
"The unspeakable stupidity of a National Executive intervention in the selection of the candidate for Holsworthy cost Labor the seat."
Dr Maroney, a senior teacher at Aquinas College, Menai, a swimming coach and former world champion triathlete, secured a 5.6 per cent swing to Labor in Holsworthy but Liberal Tina Ayyad held on to the seat with a margin of 0.4 per cent.
He secured 49.6 per cent (22,028 votes) and Ms Ayyad 50.4 per cent (22,359 votes).
Dr Maroney was endorsed as the Labor Party candidate for Holsworthy after withdrawing from the preselection contest for Heathcote late last year.
"Mick Maroney was a great candidate," Mr Minns said.
"He was an advocate for and understood the issues facing his community.
"He ran a strong campaign, and that was reflected in the swing Labor experienced in that electorate.
"I hope he will consider running again," he said.
