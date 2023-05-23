St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mick Maroney was a great candidate - Minns

By Jim Gainsford
May 23 2023 - 1:00pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns says he hopes Mick Maroney will run again despite receiving criticism by the ALP's Liverpool branch describing the candidate as a "captain's pick" for the seat of Holsworthy.

