Tenille Piek was understandably distressed when she saw the photo of a large Blue Groper illegally speared at Hungry Point in the Leader earlier this month.
Ms Piek, of Lilli Pilli, and members of her scuba diving family have swum with a Blue Groper they call Gus at Oak Park for over 30 years.
Ms Piek said the "gorgeous bright blue fish" is well-known to other divers and swimmers in the area, including the "Jellybeans", a group which swims every morning in the pool and gets its name from their multi-coloured swimming caps.
On one occasion, they had to rescue the groper after he was washed into the pool.
Ms Piek feared it was Gus who had been speared and was "thrilled" when diving a few days later to see he was still around and as friendly as ever.
"Blue Gropers are the 'Labradors of the Sea'," she said. "They are tame and fearless, which makes them very vulnerable.
"Gus lets you hand feed him sea urchins, and it is a privilege to experience these encounters.
"Both my mother and father learnt to scuba dive in this exact spot over 30 years ago and had the pleasure of meeting this friendly fish, and those memories continue to be shared today.
"I don't know how many live at Hungry Point.
"I have only done one scuba dive in the exact area, which was before the recent tragic incident, and at that time I saw two.
"These fish take a long time to grow to their maximum size and they are not rapid breeders, so it is devastating to see a life taken away so quickly and for no good reason.
"They need to be protected for our next generation to witness their beauty and have the same encounters with them that I have been able to experience from a young age."
Ms Piek said she hoped the story of the Blue Groper's death and her family's experiences would be shared widely to raise awareness and, hopefully, for the individual involved in the illegal act to face the consequences.
"I am aware other community members have reached out to Sutherland Shire Council to request that signage be placed near popular fishing spots - Bass and Flinders Point, Hungry Point and Oak Park rock pool - to inform and educate the public of their responsibilities," she said.
Ms Piek said Eastern Blue gropers found in NSW lived to about 35 and, judging by his size, Gus would be about 30.
"They are territorial, which is why Gus stays around Oak Park," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
