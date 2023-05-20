St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Caringbah drugs probe leads to body in metal cabinet and arrest of Peakhurst man

Updated May 21 2023 - 7:19am, first published 7:15am
Homicide detectives arrest a man in Brisbane on an outstanding warrant, and are seeking to extradite him to Sydney. Picture supplied
An investigation into the supply of drugs in the Caringbah area has led to the discovery of a man's body in a large metal cabinet on the Mid North Coast and a Peakhurst man being charged with murder.

