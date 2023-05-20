An investigation into the supply of drugs in the Caringbah area has led to the discovery of a man's body in a large metal cabinet on the Mid North Coast and a Peakhurst man being charged with murder.
A police statement said in March 2023, officers attached to the Regional Enforcement Squad South established Strike Force Almug to investigate the alleged supply of drugs in the Caringbah area.
"As inquiries continued, officers engaged State Crime Command's Homicide Squad after becoming aware of a missing person," the statement said.
"The Homicide Squad established Strike Force Etruscan to investigate further.
"On Friday May 12 , strike force detectives conducted a search of Warrell Creek in Macksville on the Mid North Coast, where they recovered the body of a 22-year-old man in a large metal cabinet.
"Following further extensive inquiries, a 22-year-old man was arrested at an address on Lawrence Street, Peakhurst, on Monday May 15.
"He was taken to St George Police Station where he was charged with murder.
"The man was refused bail and appeared at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday May 16, where he was formally refused bail to re-appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday August 17.
"On Wednesday May 17, homicide detectives travelled to Brisbane and - with assistance from Queensland Police Service - executed a number of search warrants across the greater Brisbane area.
"A 33-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, with an application made for his extradition to NSW.
"Investigations under Strike Force Etruscan continue."
