St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Updated | Shire man Darcy Schafer-Turner named as victim after body found in metal cabinet dumped in creek

Updated May 22 2023 - 10:33am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Schafer-Turner. Picture Facebook / Jazmyn Schafer
Darcy Schafer-Turner. Picture Facebook / Jazmyn Schafer

Update

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.