The St George DCC has lost another of its greatest members with the sad news that their Patron, Brian Booth MBE, has passed away, with the club extending its sincerest sympathy to his wife Judy, his four daughters and their families-he was 89.
Multi talented Booth was selected in the Australian Hockey team for the 1956 Melbourne Olympics before returning back to his beloved cricket and playing for his country.
Brian's enormous cricketing talent saw him represent Australia 29 times, including twice as Captain, scoring 1773 runs at 42.21 including 5 centuries.
Booth was a religious man and would often not play cricket on a Sunday and missed major games because of this faith.
Test cricketer Doug Walters said Booth was his first Test Captain and one of the nicest guys you would ever meet.
"He was a very underrated player" he said
Australian cricket icon Kerry O'Keefe said it was a sad day.
"A long time St George cricket club teammate he averaged 42 in Tests...quicker hands than David Copperfield and a truly great human, genuine with strong claims to captain the Australian "best blokes " Test eleven"
He represented NSW in the Sheffield Shield in 93 games, also captaining the State as he scored 5577 runs at 43.57, with recognition in the Hall of Fame (2014) and Life Membership (1974).
His career for St George included 10674 runs at 45.4 and 23 centuries, the Club record.
His 110 wickets were captured at 24.9 and included a hat-trick against Nth Sydney in 1961/62. He was chosen in the Club's Team of the Century in 2010 as well as the Hall of Fame.
Life Membership was awarded in 1970. Brian was elected a Life Member of the MCC and in 1982 received an MBE from the Queen.
Brian Booth moved from a small town near Bathurst to Bexley in 1952 and was advised by his landlady to walk around the corner and knock on the door of the late Warren Saunders, to ask where he could play cricket.
What a fortuitous walk that was, starting a friendship that lasted over 70 years and provided St George with one of our greatest players, commencing with a premiership in that first season of 1952/53.
While Brian's playing record, particularly for St George, is outstanding, his contribution off the field in the nearly 50 years since his playing retirement was remarkable. After being on the Management Committee and while still playing, Booth took on the responsibility of the Club Presidents role in 1972.
After ten years in office he became a 40 year Club Patron, devoting his energy throughout the 1990s to the role of AW Green Shield Coach, giving freely of his knowledge to a generation of young cricketers.
A very hands on and passionate Patron who could be seen every week at Hurstville Oval or Harold Fraser in quiet conversation with a player who'd sought his advice, that was always considered and measured. Even this season with his ailing health he was still seen at both grounds supporting the players and the Club he loved.
Booth was a revered figure who was regarded as the epitome of sportsmanship and fair play, everyone who met him, liked him, because he was always respectful, courteous and interested in what you had to say.
The whole community celebrates his life of service.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
