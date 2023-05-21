St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Vale Brian Booth

By John Veage
Updated May 22 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 8:30am
Brian Booth was selected in the Australian Hockey team for the 1956 Melbourne Olympics before returning back to his beloved cricket and playing 29 times for his country. Picture John Veage
Brian Booth was selected in the Australian Hockey team for the 1956 Melbourne Olympics before returning back to his beloved cricket and playing 29 times for his country. Picture John Veage

The St George DCC has lost another of its greatest members with the sad news that their Patron, Brian Booth MBE, has passed away, with the club extending its sincerest sympathy to his wife Judy, his four daughters and their families-he was 89.

