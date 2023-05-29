1976 World Surfing champion Peter Townend is a Queenslander, one of the original 'Cooly Kids' a group of super competitive surfing talent that emerged at the birth of the shortboard.
What is lesser known is that PT, moved to Cronulla in 1971 after negotiating to make surfboards at Caringbah's Gordon and Smith Surfboards-and he moved into Mick and Sue Anastas house in Franklin road.
1971-1976 were his 'Cronulla years' and Townend never forgot his time in the Sutherland Shire visiting old friends every time he returns.
Townend retired after his World Title and has lived in the USA at Huntington Beach ever since,
PT along with Ian Cairns formed the "Bronzed Aussies" he was executive director and coach for the USA surf team and for 10 years he led the advertising department at Surfing magazine before running marketing at Rusty-Townend also famously was the surfing double for actor William Katt in 'Big Wednesday'.
He is now the Chairman at the Huntington Beach International Surf Museum and the Surfing Walk of Fame.
Townend is also a big NRL Cronulla Sharks fan, posting every week on his social media their upcoming games and results.
"When I was at school at Miami High I played against Steve Rogers and when I came to Sydney, I was asked what team I followed and I chose the Sharks," he said at a 70th birthday bash at Cronulla RSL last week.
The Sharks and coach Craig Fitzgibbon also came to the party presenting PT with a signed Heritage jersey which almost brought a tear to his eyes.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.