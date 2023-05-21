It was a game of two halves in the local derby as Rockdale Ilinden and St George City played out a 2-2 draw at the Ilinden Sports Centre on a windy Sunday afternoon.
Rockdale took a two-goal lead through Lochie Constable and Bai Antoniou before St Georges Kosta Petratos halved the deficit before the break from the penalty spot before Maki Petratos notched up the equaliser moments later.
Both teams wanted the points with Ilinden handing debuts due to the injury and suspension toll that has hit the club with two young footballers in Jason Cakovski and Zach Nikolovski.
President Dennis Loether said before the game that the home squads depth was being tested with a bench of 21's and a call up for an 18 yr old but it was a long year.
It was a testing first period for St George tackling both Ilinden and the high winds when Alec Urosevski turned provider with a beautifully weighted ball for Lochie Constable who took it in his stride and slotted home in the 3rd minute to get the local derby under way.
The blustery conditions caused havoc for both sides but ensured the football stayed on the ground and produced a high quality game.
Antoniou then netted the second for Rockdale in the 21st minute from a breakaway through the middle of the pitch, utilising his upper body strength to good effect, he held off his marker to slot home much to the delight of the home fans.
The visitors were then gifted a lifeline late in the half when they were awarded a penalty for a handball that was coverted by Kosta Petratos in stoppage time leaving his side 2-1 at the break.
In the second half Saints Maki Petratos, now playing with the strong wind at their backs, levelled the scores, with a thunderous shot through a sea of legs and it was game on as City used the conditions to their advantage in applying increasing pressure on the Ilinden defence.
Rockdale coach Paul Dee was proud of his team especially with the changes that were made prior to kick-off.
"The penalty changed momentum in stoppage time and that changed the half-time team talk," he said.
"Instead of going into the break 2-0 ahead it's a totally different outlook but the conditions were very tough for both sides today.
"It was always going to favour the side with the wind at their backs and so it proved, and we really had to dig deep in the second period to get a point.
"With a very thin squad at the moment, we had to give a couple of players their senior debuts but the performance today showed the character within the side and we'll keep battling away but we could easily have lost so we're pleased to get a point against a tough opponent and in such tough conditions."
