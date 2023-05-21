A last-second try saw the Dragons end a painful week on a high when Mathew Feagai scored on the last play of the game snapping a six-game losing streak with a 24-22 victory over the Roosters.
Three days after the departure of former coach Anthony Griffin the post game press conference at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Friday night was a happier affair for interim coach Ryan Carr and Captain Ben Hunt.
It could have been more bad news as the Dragons looked set to go unrewarded for a brave effort against the Roosters and they trailed 22-18 with seconds to go, before a bomb from Tyrell Sloan ended in Feagai crossing next to the posts and Zac Lomax kicking the Red V to victory after the siren.
Coach Carr said It's been a big week and everyone has been through a lot.
"I was just proud of how we kept going at the game all the way to the end. We had every right probably, after that disheartening last try Tedesco scored, to sort of say 'oh, here we go again' and be victims. I am just happy for the boys and everyone at the club."
The indigenous round game saw the team led out by former players Anthony Mundine and Nathan Blacklock and the team took to the field in their Indigenous jerseys featuring Zoe Raymond's 'Stand Your Ground' artwork.
The Dragons had raced out of the gates to lead 12-0 after 15 minutes thanks to a stunning 95-metres effort from Moses Suli and a Ben Hunt try, and they took a 14-point advantage into the final half hour before the Roosters mounted a spirited comeback to lead by two with six minutes to play.
Jaydn Su'A then scored to put the Dragons back in front, before James Tedesco hit back with his second try of the night to seemingly hand victory to the Roosters.
But the Dragons kept coming, with Feagai claiming possession on the final throw of the dice to score and Lomax making no mistake on the conversion to win it.
The loyal fans on the hill celebrated as prior to this game the Dragons had not defeated the Roosters outside of Anzac Day since the 2010 grand final.
The winning Dragons are now back in action on Thursday night when they travel to take on the Dolphins in Redcliffe.
