Dragons pull off last-ditch win over Roosters

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 8:00am
Dragons centre Moses Suli defused a cross-field bomb and raced 90 metres downfield to score first points in their first win in six weeks. Picture John Veage.
A last-second try saw the Dragons end a painful week on a high when Mathew Feagai scored on the last play of the game snapping a six-game losing streak with a 24-22 victory over the Roosters.

