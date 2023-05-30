The Cronulla Jazz & Blues Festival is being held for the third year, with a great line-up and a promise of "loads of good times".
"If you thought the past two years were amazing, the 2023 event totally ups the ante," the organisers say.
The event will be held over four days - from Thursday June 1 to Sunday June 4.
There will be more than 100 free performances and ticketed events across 12 stages, along with a Record Fair, a Film Festival, beer and wine bars and plenty of food and retail stalls, with many local suppliers.
The festival will feature the cream of the Australian Jazz, Blues & Roots scene.
They include Alex LLoyd, The Allniters, The Foreday Riders, King Tide, Lloyd Spiegel, Frank Sultana and Martin Cilia Playing The Atlantics & Surf Guitar Classics.
"I'm totally thrilled to see how the festival has evolved and developed over the past three years," said creative director Geoff Trio.
"This year we will be presenting around 90 truly incredible performers across a wide variety of stages - and the majority of these shows are free.
"This year we have some big big names who will undoubtedly deliver some amazing performances.
"But one of the really great things about an event like the Cronulla Jazz and Blues festival is simply coming along and wandering around and sampling a huge array of music and discovering new talent.
"I'll be amazed if people don't come away as new fans of a whole array of artists they may not have heard of before."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
