Graham Oldfield's doctors tell him he "grows the best cancers in the world".
"There's a lot of pride there," the Illawong father-of-two said.
Behind the chuckle is a devastating illness that has plagued Mr Oldfield for almost two decades. But despite describing himself as a "walking disaster of cancer", he continues to focus on the positive side of life.
Eighteen years ago he was told he had stage 4 melanoma, and was given only a short time to live. Then about seven years ago, two tumours the size of golf balls were discovered in his brain. Mr Oldfield was recently diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
"I've been through the ringer," he said. "Having been through life threatening situations before with cancer, it's a lot easier. But knowing how bad it is devastating for people to come to grips with..
Mr Oldfield found out he had prostate cancer after a routine scan, which showed enlarged lymph nodes. The initial specialist gently wished him good luck after seeing the results.
"This one came out of the blue. Not many people expected me to live and here I am still here," Mr Oldfield said. "Some days I can't walk to the letterbox. You do think 'why me?' after so many times."
Prostate cancer is Australia's most diagnosed cancer, and the second most common cause of cancer-related death.
Almost two in three men with stage four prostate cancer do not survive. Men diagnosed in stage 4 have a 64 per cent less chance of surviving five years on from their diagnosis, compared to being diagnosed in stage 1.
But Mr Oldfield has defied the odds, even surprising his treating professors. "When I told my doctor I'd gone so long with stage four cancer he just about hit the floor," he said.
That same doctor was able to get Mr Oldfield onto a special drug scheme. The medication, erlyand (apalutamide), a once per day, oral, non-chemo drug will become a first of its kind to be listed on the PBS from June 1, as a treatment for metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer. The goal is to give patients as much time as possible without affecting their quality of life.
Mr Oldfied started taking the medication a couple of months ago, and also has hormone injections every three months.
Until now, Australian men living with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) have only had access to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and chemotherapy for this advanced form of prostate cancer.
With 22,000 men diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022, new treatments are vital.
"The drug very expensive but the company put me on it at PBS cost because my prostate was destroyed," Mr Oldfield said. "With the injections, it made me put on a lot of weight, I had a short temper and hot flushes, but this tablet has alleviated a lot of that. It can extend my life a bit.
His prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels, which got to a high of 27 (doctors "really worry at about three", he said), have also dropped down to 0.105.
"I'm so grateful this drug is getting on the PBS scheme for other people. I have a friend in America who's paying $22,000 a month," he said.
Mr Oldfield encourages more men to get their prostate checked. "If mine was discovered as year ago, it would not have spread and I would be on an entirely different type of treatment," he said. "I didn't get a colonoscopy because of COVID-19. It could have showed up then.
"But there are a lot people worse off than me. I just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.