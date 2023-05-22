St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Winning weekend for all Sharks NRL teams

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 22 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:04pm
Cronulla's star half Nicho Hynes, has been named on the bench as one of three Blue debutants for Game One. Picture NRL Images
New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has named his 18-man squad for Game One of the 2023 Ampol State of Origin series on May 31 and Sharks reigning Dally M winner, Nicho Hynes, has been named on the bench as one of three Blue debutants.

