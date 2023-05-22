New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has named his 18-man squad for Game One of the 2023 Ampol State of Origin series on May 31 and Sharks reigning Dally M winner, Nicho Hynes, has been named on the bench as one of three Blue debutants.
This comes after Hynes and and Will Kennedy were in slashing form as the Sharks beat the Knights 26-6 at Coffs Harbour- racking up a seventh win of the season to join the Panthers, Rabbitohs and Broncos on equal points.
The Sharks have now played three home games at Coffs and won three.
The Sharks struck first in the seventh minute when Kennedy sliced through the Knights' left side defence to grab his 11th try of the season.
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga got his team on the board midway through the half when he took the final pass to glide over and scores were locked up at 6-6.
Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo then grabbed his 11th try of the season finishing off the slick passing of Matt Moylan and Kennedy inside him.
Five minutes in after the break they went further ahead when Connor Tracey got to the outside of Dane Gagai on the 20-metre line and ran around him making it 18-6 with a conversion.
Fullback Will Kennedy was dynamic for the Sharks with 181 run metres, 10 tackle breaks, a try and a try assist.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said they are ironing out an inconsistent start to the season and are trying to get better.
"I feel like we're playing some pretty good footy and our defence has been improving gradually. Connor Tracey just steps up, he did that last year as well. He just gets his job done.
"I thought Will Kennedy was outstanding today. He's been steadily improving and playing strong that was a great game he played today. There's a long way to go and I feel like we can get better."
Talented utility Tracey was the most dangerous attacking player on the field at Coffs giving rival,Dane Gagai, a bath.
He scored a solo try, set up another that was denied and made several eye-catching breaks in the Sharks' win-and must have put pressure on Coach Fitzgibbon to find a permanent spot for him.
In Hynes absence during State of Origin ,Newtown five-eighth Braydon Trindall is running hot and was involved in all seven of his team's tries in their 40-12 winners against the Newcastle Knights at Henson Park on Saturday.
Other than Trindall, Newtown's back three of Mawene Hiroti, Tom Rodwell and Josh Mansour defused Newcastle's kicking game with safe and strong kick-returns leaving them in second place on the ladder.
In a winning weekend the Jersey Flegg Sharks also scored a gutsy 26-20 win over the Newcastle Knights in their round 12 match.
The Sharks now have a bye in Round 13 before a clash with the Broncos at PointsBet Stadium in Round 14.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.