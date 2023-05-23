The right reci-pie

Peakhurst butcher Michael Boyle said it is now more important than ever for St George residents to give local businesses a slice of the action.
The owner of Mick's Gourmet Meats in Park Street, Peakhurst has just clocked up a business milestone. He's made 30,000 of his popular pot pies since in 2018.
It started as a hopeful idea to diversify his range but little did he know that five years later he would have made over 30,000 of them.
They're by far the best-seller at his boutique Gourmet Butchery.
"With an average of 150 pot pies per week and an increase in pie sales over the winter of more than 800 pot pies per month, and record sales during Covid lockdown, over 1000 pot pies per month, we have exceeded 30,000 pot pies since 2018 when we first started producing," Mick said.
As cost of living pressures impact on household budgets, shopping patterns and small business, Mick seems to have found the right recipe.
"Pot pies are definitely the perfect comfort food particularly in the colder months.
"The perfect pie in my opinion is the melt in the mouth chunks of meat and delicious secret recipe of the gravy and the flaky buttery pastry," he said.
Mick is appreciative that so many locals are loving his pies and supporting his business.
But there is something else he adds to the mix. He in turn supports his local community by sponsoring Grandviews Bowling Club and Hurstville Golf Club.
"We support Forest Rangers Soccer Club and Peakhurst United Soccer Club," Mick said. "We also support the Lugarno Lions Club and Autism Community Network In their fundraising events and activities. We feel it's so important to support the local community that supports us.
"Buying local is critical to the lifeblood of small business such as Mick's Gourmet Meats," Mick said
"We rely on the local community to support us and in turn, we supply premium quality meats while supporting Aussie farmers."
St George Business Chamber president, Alan Zreik also stressed the importance now of supporting local business-owners.
Mr Zreik said business conditions are the worst he has seen in the 35 years he has been trading in Hurstville.
"Some businesses are doing okay but a lot of retailers are struggling," he said.
"Conditions were better during Covid. It is worse this year.
"The price of fruit and veggies has gone up. The big supermarket chains up prices but the farmers don't get much. There used to be independent hardware stores and corner shops and now they are all gone.
"We need to remind ratepayers to support their local businesses."
The St George Business Chamber has supported a Buy Local, Stay Local campaign to help local businesses to promote their products and services and encourage local residents to support businesses in their community by shopping locally.
In 2020 there were 14,000 businesses in the Bayside Council local government area and 16,000 businesses in the Georges River local government area. Collectively, they represent more than five per cent of NSW's gross domestic product.
The call to support local business follows Main Street Australia Week (May 15 - 21) urging people to support local businesses by choosing to spend locally and sharing posts or photos on their social media on what it is they love about their town centre including their favourite meal or business.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
