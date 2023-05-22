Police re-appeal for help to locate missing Carlton woman

Police are re-appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Carlton.
Lyn Campbell-Ryder, aged 76, was last seen at a home on Garfield Street, Carlton, in late April 2023.
Her landlord reported her missing on Friday 19 May 2023 and officers from St George Police Area Command immediately commenced inquiries to locate her.
Serious concerns are held for her welfare, as she has not made contact with family or friends.
Lyn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, of small build, with a short grey hair and brown eyes. She is known to use a walking stick.
Lyn is known to frequent the Sydney City CBD.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.