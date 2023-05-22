St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
UPDATE: Missing Carlton woman found

Updated May 22 2023 - 8:38pm, first published 1:14pm
Lyn Campbell-Ryder, aged 76, was last seen at a home on Garfield Street, Carlton, in late April 2023.
UPDATE:

