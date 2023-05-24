The word on the school playground is that skipping has made a comeback.
Proof is soaring at St George Christian School, where the skipping team is preparing to take on the world at the Skipping World Championships in July.
Eight students in the 'Skipperoos' team will represent Australia at Colorado Springs, where sky-high skills will be on show.
On May 23 the school hosted a skipping celebration with a green and gold mufti day, with all students bringing a gold coin in support of the team's upcoming adventure.
The team is part of the school's Jump Rope Program, which was established 25 years ago. It gives students the fun and active opportunity to compete at state, national and international levels.
The school also works with the Heart Foundation's Jump Rope For Heart program, which encourages young people to keep fit and healthy to fight heart disease and stroke.
The St George Jump Rope Team also produced impressive results at the national championships in Darwin in September.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
